Migrants Chop Down Thousands of Vital Olive Trees on Greek Island

Illegal migrants have cut down thousands of precious olive trees on the Greek island of Lesbos, according to reports.

Some 5,000 olive trees have been destroyed by migrants staying in and around the notorious 'Moria' asylum center on Lesbos, the Greek City Times reports, calling it an "attack on Greek heritage."

An attack on Greek heritage, migrants chop thousands of olive trees on Lesvos https://t.co/D7NQZliIW1 pic.twitter.com/Fd4B3waMng — Greekcitytimes (@greekcitytimes) April 6, 2020

"The spectacle up close is hard and unbearable," reports news outlet Tourkikanea, which published shocking images of the ravaged olive groves.

The demolition of the beloved plants functions as an assault on Lesbos' landscape, culture, and economy, as olive oil is one of the country's most important exports.

"Olive trees take approximately 65-80 years to reach stable yields, meaning that the destroyed trees are a major blow to the local economy. Olive exports amount to about US $700 million every year to the Greek economy," the Times explains.

"The fruit is also an integral part of Greek history, culture, heritage and identity. Greece since the Bronze Age have been producing and exporting olives and olive oil, effectively meaning that olives have been a critical part of the Greek economy for at least 4,000 years."

Local farmers will reportedly try to repurpose the land to meet other needs as Greece continues to reel from the 2008 economic collapse, an on-going migrant invasion, and the current coronavirus crisis.

At least 40,000 migrants are currently amassed on five Greek islands, according to recent estimates, with more than 20,000 on Lesbos alone.

Greece's eastern islands have suffered the brunt of an endless migration flow that rapidly escalated again during the second half of 2019, as Infowars Europe has regularly reported.

(PHOTO: ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images)