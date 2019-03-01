Migrants Commit 70% of Violent Crimes in Norwegian Capital

Migrants are responsible for 70% of violent crimes committed in Oslo, Norway, according to a study by the country's largest commercial television broadcaster.

TV2 conducted a review of all verdicts involving serious bodily harm from 2018 until present day, and found that more than two-thirds of perpetrators had migration backgrounds, which is categorized as individuals who have migrated to Norway or those born to two immigrant parents.

Many of the attacks involved knives, bottles, or sharp glass and inflicted "lifelong injuries, deep cuts and cranial fractures."

"Over two of three gross violent incidents in Oslo were carried out by immigrants," TV2 reports. "This is despite the fact that, according to Statistics Norway, immigrants make up 33 percent of Oslo's population."

Violence researcher Ragnhild Bjørnebekk told TV2 she is not surprised by the figures, asserting that many migrants convicted of violent crimes come from societies where brutality is much more prevalent than in northern Europe.

"They are more vulnerable, they have experienced more trauma," Bjørnebekk said. "Some of them come from violent cultures, and they take it with them. And then there are some of those who are not Oslo citizens, who come from other countries and only stay here for a few months."

Parliamentary representative Himanshu Gulati believes officials on Oslo's city council are to blame due to their support for lax immigration policies, specifically singling out City Councilor Raymond Johansen.

"He must understand that the policy he leads is having consequences," Gulati said. "If you want to maintain a high immigration to Oslo, then it will be harder to handle the problems we are now seeing."

(PHOTO: Audun Braastad/AFP/Getty Images)