Migrants Riot in Netherlands

Mobs of "immigrant youths" have been rioting in The Hague for days, destroying property and attacking Dutch police, according to reports.

Insurgents lit fires, detonated explosives, and threw stones and other projectiles at law enforcement during the second consecutive night of turmoil in the migrant-heavy district of Schilderswijk.

ME ingezet na ernstige rellen #Schilderswijk



Een groep van 100-150 jongeren verzamelde zich op de Parallelweg. Ze gooiden met vuurwerk, stenen en eieren.



De onrust begon dinsdag met het openzetten van brandkranen.

“Turks and Moroccans pulled people out of their cars. But not women with headscarves. No, only Dutch, Surinamese,” one Dutch Twitter user wrote.

“Their cars were dented and scratched. Smashed the windows of their houses.”

Turken en Marokkanen trokken mensen uit hun auto. Maar geen vrouwen met hoofddoeken. Nee, alleen Hollanders, Surinamers. Hun auto's werden gedeukt en bekrast. De ruiten van hun huizen ingegooid.



Racistisch geweld door moslims, dus. In de #Schilderswijk.

Videos from the scene show gangs of young men riding bicycles, scooters, and motorcycles through the city streets.

"Motorcycle and scooter riders drive without a license plate and lights through the Schilderswijk," another Twitter user wrote alongside a shared video.

"A helicopter flies over the neighborhood. People react in disgust on social media."

Motor- en scooterrijders rijden zonder kentekenplaat en lichten door de #Schilderswijk.



De bestuurders hebben gezichtsbedekking op. De ME rijdt met voertuigen door de straten.



Een heli vliegt boven de wijk. Op social media reageren mensen vol afschuw.

Rioters reportedly ripped fire hydrants open, depleting the city's water supply.

"At various places in The Hague there was no more water from the tap on Thursday morning. The pressure had disappeared from the network by opening the hydrants," SCEPTR reports, noting that Schilderswijk was the scene of a pro-ISIS demonstration in 2014.

Mainstream media, what is happening in #TheHague (Netherlands)?

Four people were arrested following Thursday's riots, according to local media.

