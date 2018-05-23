Anti-Migrant Border Fence to Go Up as Balkans Crisis Re-Ignites

Montenegro is making plans for a fence along its border with Albania as the migrant crisis in the Balkans heats up again.

Migrants and human traffickers are forging new pipelines through the Balkan Peninsula to the European Union after a primary route exploited by hundreds of thousands in the 2015 surge was effectively sealed off.

“In the case of a greater influx of migrants, we may raise a razor wire fence on the border with Albania,” said Vojislav Dragovic, head of Montenegro’s department for state border supervision.

He accused Albania of refusing to re-admit migrants once they had been rejected by Montenegro, despite bi-lateral agreements obligating them to do so.

Montenegro is seeing an increase in migrants attempting to cross its borders in their quest to reach Croatia and EU soil.

Similarly, nearby Bosnia and Herzegovina is experiencing a large build-up of ‘asylum seekers’ who have totally overwhelmed Sarajevo’s modest migrant centers and continue to arrive by the thousands.

“We expect about 50,000 arrivals by the end of the year,” Adnan Tatarevic, a Sarajevo-based pro-migrant activist, told Reuters.

The government of Republika Srpska, which represents the Serbian entity of Bosnia and Herzegovina, has called for increased measures to secure the nation’s borders.

“We want to protect our way of life,” said Milorad Dodik, President of Republika Srpska. “We don’t want changes to the future structure of the population.”

Croatia and Slovenia are bracing for a deluge of at least 60,000 illegal immigrants attempting to gain entry to their countries before moving north towards the heart of Europe.

Last month, Serbian MP Sanda Ivic warned that the EU is seeking to turn the Balkan Peninsula into a “parking lot for migrants,” using strong-arm tactics against weak nations, while deferring to demands from Turkey.

“The EU is no longer ready to accept large masses of migrants, so it needs some kind of filter to stem the flow of refugees; but it can’t use Turkey for this purpose because the latter could start blackmailing Brussels,” Ivic told Sputnik. “Croatia is the EU border territory, located next to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia and Montenegro.”

Hungary erected a border fence following the 2015 migrant crisis that effectively reduced illegal immigration at its southern border completely.

