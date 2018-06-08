No MSM Coverage at Bilderberg Despite Packed Roster of Media Figures

Nearly one-tenth of the official Bilderberg 2018 participants roster is comprised of media figures, yet mainstream press is nowhere to be found outside the event.

At least a dozen out of 131 attendees directly represent newspapers, monthly publications and television networks, but there is no discernible media presence outside the confines of the heavily-guarded NH Ligotto hotel in Turin, Italy.

While a handful of independent journalists have trekked from around the globe to provide coverage of the annual meeting of international elites, the MSM is staying far away - which is strange behavior for a group that would be swarming the city if the confab was instead attended by top athletes or celebrities.

The list of prominent media figures this year includes:

Applebaum, Anne (POL), Columnist, Washington Post

Caracciolo, Lucio (ITA), Editor-in-Chief, Limes

Fallows, James (USA), Writer and Journalist

Gruber, Lilli (ITA), Editor-in-Chief and Anchor "Otto e mezzo", La7 TV

Micklethwait, John (USA), Editor-in-Chief, Bloomberg LP

Minton Beddoes, Zanny (GBR), Editor-in-Chief, The Economist

Noonan, Peggy (USA), Author and Columnist, The Wall Street Journal

Osborne, George (GBR), Editor, London Evening Standard

Patino, Bruno (FRA), Chief Content Officer, Arte France TV

Skartveit, Hanne (NOR), Political Editor, Verdens Gang

Yetkin, Murat (TUR), Editor-in-chief, Hürriyet Daily News

Zeiler, Gerhard (AUT), President, Turner International

Additionally, many of the business moguls present are either directly or indirectly linked to media corporations.

As The Guardian reports (from afar), “Scratch an industrialist at Bilderberg and you will find a media magnate. Antti Herlin, the Finnish delegate who runs Kone Corporation – ‘a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry’ – also happens to be the vice-chair of the company that owns the daily newspaper Helsingin Sanomat. And yet with all these media representatives, we will learn little of what is said in Turin.”

Tech tycoon Elon Musk recently tore into “big media companies,” inferring that they are controlled by “powerful people” who have weaponized them to the spread disinformation, leading some to believe that he may be on the verge of exposing the 'man behind the curtain' - a move that would send Bilderbergers and their media allies into a tailspin.