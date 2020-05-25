Multiple Stabbing Attacks at Greek Migrant Camp

One woman is dead after multiple stabbing incidents at a notorious asylum facility on the Greek island of Lesvos, according to local media.

Two separate attacks unfolded just hours apart at the Moria reception camp, where nearly 20,000 migrants currently live.

All the perpetrators and victims have been identified as Afghan nationals.

On Friday, a 23-year-old female was stabbed to death by another woman, 23, who reportedy fled the scene and escaped into the mountains.

Authorities believe the altercation may have begun as dispute between children belonging to the women before escalating into brutal violence.

"A feature of the brutality of the conflict was that the victim was taken to the EODY doctor's office in the camp, literally slaughtered and already dead," Stonisi reports.

Hours later, a 21-year-old male was rushed to a local hospital with serious stab wounds.

"According to authorities the Afghan male is in serious condition at the Mytilini hospital’s intensive care unit, following a knife fight at the Moria hotspot on Lesvos with a fellow Afghan, 18, who was arrested on Saturday night," Greek City Times reports.

The Moria camp is the scene of frequent clashes between migrants, including battles involving armed mobs who often target locals, as well.

Greece's eastern islands have suffered the brunt of an endless migration flow that rapidly escalated again during the second half of 2019 and into 2020, as Infowars Europe has regularly reported.

(PHOTO: MANOLIS LAGOUTARIS/AFP via Getty Images)