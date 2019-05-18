Muslim Group Chucks Bricks At Tommy Robinson Supporters At Campaign Event

Violent protesters with the Muslim Defense League threw bricks indiscriminately at Tommy Robinson supporters at a campaign event outside Manchester, England.

The attack was captured on video by multiple witnesses, and was even live streamed by the MDL on Saturday.

Cowardly MDL throwing bricks indiscriminately at #TommyRobinson supporters including women and children 😡 pic.twitter.com/s1EtoR7EiO — stephen 🇬🇧 (@LFC_blano) May 18, 2019

Nearly a dozen police officers at the scene appeared to do nothing to quell the violence.

Hundreds of young Muslims from the ‘Muslim Defence League’ have just ATTACKED #TommyRobinson supporters, bricks & bottles have been thrown at young children & somebody has allegedly been stabbed.



EVERYONE to retweet this, show the world what is happening in the UK. pic.twitter.com/d4OXhbNgb0 — For The People (@FTPmedia1) May 18, 2019

Rebel Media reporter tweeted that she was struck by an egg and a rock thrown by the MDL.

One day in #Oldham and I get hit with an egg and a rock. — Jessica Swietoniowski (@jessieSwiet) May 18, 2019

Robinson is running as an independent in the European Parliamentary election, which starts on May 23.

Robinson has extensively documented Islamic grooming gangs throughout the UK, which resulted in his politically-motivated imprisonment for 13 months in 2018.

