Muslim Students to Swedish Teacher: Won't Listen to You "Because You're White"

Swedish teachers are concerned over Muslim students’ open hostility to non-Muslims allegedly learned from their extracurricular Koran studies.

Kent Karlsson, a teacher at a school with students from grades three to six in Borlänge, said Muslim students wouldn’t listen to him because he was white or a non-Muslim.

“... Students question teachers who do not have [a] Muslim background by saying, ‘I do not listen to you because you are white’ or ‘You are not Muslim, why should I listen to you?’” He said. “This occurs in all age groups, from six-year-olds to thirteen-year-olds.”

"It worries me if some of the children in the Koran school interprets that it is only Muslim men and women to listen to.”

The additional course-load is reportedly taking a toll on the young students’ performance as koran studies can be three to five days a week after normal school hours.

Other teachers who wished to remain anonymous said the Muslim students are not doing their homework or even passing because of the workload learning Islamic scriptures requires.

“… The children are tired and unable to do the maths or writing lessons they received at school. [It] is clear they miss knowledge,” says one teacher.

Karlsson recognized the merits of memorizing long texts, but was ultimately concerned with whether or not the Koran studies took precedent over his Swedish curriculum.

"If all the power is needed to learn these texts on the outside, and that the power is not left to work with the school that is mandatory, then I can say I'm worried," he says.

Correspondingly, Swedish officials are on record with concerns that a “shadow society” is forming among migrants who refuse to assimilate.

(PHOTO: stillbild via Flickr)