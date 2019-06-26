Muslims Throw Rocks, Bricks at Anti-Islam Protesters, Dutch Police Arrest Protesters - Report

Anti-Islamization protesters were targeted by Muslims throwing rocks, bricks, and eggs in the Netherlands, but police opted to arrest the protest group instead of their assailants, according to reports.

Representatives of a local chapter of PEGIDA have been protesting and distributing flyers near Al-Fourqaan mosque in Eindhoven, which has sparked backlash from Muslims in the area on multiple occasions, as well as a crackdown by local officials who have attempted to forbid the demonstrations.

A PEGIDA protest during the weekend drew a violent response from Muslims outside the mosque.

"A large group of Muslim youths was also on the move, out of dissatisfaction with the Pegida campaign," Eindhoven News reports. "The youngsters threw a few bricks, followed by a rain of eggs."

Video from the scene depicts 'youths' slinging projectiles at non-combative protesters.

"Who is in charge here? Is Mr. Jorritsma [Eindhoven mayor] in charge, or are the Muslims in charge here?" asked activist Edwin Wagensveld during an interview with local media. "It seems, time and time again, that Muslims are in charge, and everybody looks on and does nothing."

"As long as he shows he doesn't enforce the law, we will keep coming."

Wagensveld said he doesn't mind egg throwing, but stones are too much.

"You've seen eggs were thrown, and now you want to arrest us for protesting," Wagensveld told a nearby officer. "It's getting crazier and crazier. Things are really crazy."

Wagensveld and his colleagues were arrested shortly afterwards, while an aggressive crowd taunted and demanded more arrests.

Wagensveld said his group will not be deterred, no matter how many times they are arrested.

Police were reportedly blasted on social media for the double standard.

"Did you accidentally forget to take the stone throwers into custody?” one twitter user asked.

A police spokesperson says they were aware eggs were thrown, but could not locate the perpetrators, and claim they could not confirm that stones were thrown.

