Migrant Surge Triggers Housing Shortage in Netherlands

The Netherlands is facing a massive shortage of housing and beds for 'asylum seekers' amid a new migration crisis hitting Europe, according to reports.

Asylum facilities are already overflowing, with 27,000 migrants occupying all available bed space across the country.

By January 1st, space for an additional 10,000 migrants will be required, with another 2,000 expected by the end of 2020, according to internal figures at the Netherlands Central Agency for the Reception of Asylum Seekers.

“The years 2020 and 2021 will be 'stressful' years 'in terms of capacity,' the agency wrote in its documents, according to the newspaper,” NL Times reports. "The growing demand for shelter spaces partly has to do with the fact that the number of people seeking asylum in the Netherlands is on the rise again since the summer."

"And due to tightness on the Dutch housing market, refugees with residency permits are waiting longer and longer in the shelters for a suitable home."

Authorities in nearby Ghent, Belgium, have announced the re-opening of a pontoon-based 'asylum center' to accommodate overflow migrants, as Infowars Europe recently reported.

The number of people seeking asylum in Europe is up 10 percent from 2018, according to figures compiled by the European Asylum Support Office (EASO).

"So far in 2019 more applications have been lodged compared to last year: between January and August 2019 more than 456,000 applications have been lodged in the EU+, up by 10% compared the same period in 2018," the EASO explained in an asylum trends report using data collected through the end of August.

(PHOTO: Mohssen Assanimoghaddam/picture alliance via Getty Images)