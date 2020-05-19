Netherlands Sees Surge in Crimes Committed by Asylum Seekers

Crimes committed by migrants rose significantly in the Netherlands in 2019, according to government figures.

A new report delivered to the Dutch House of Representatives revealed a sharp increase in criminal incidents involving foreign suspects.

The overview addresses "incidents that occurred within the walls of reception centres (17,487 cases), but also outside them (4999). In both cases, an increase in the number of cases can be seen: 30 percent more cases in centers and 27 percent more crimes outside centers, respectively, in which an asylum seeker was a suspect," Algemeen Dagblad reports.

The impact of the findings is compounded by the fact that the number of migrants staying in asylum centers has reportedly fallen drastically over the past five years, from 47,7000 in 2015 to 27,000 in 2019.

"The increase [of incidents] is mainly due to the fact that there are many more asylum seekers in reception who have little chance of being granted asylum," Algemeen Dagblad notes.

"These are people from so-called 'safe countries.' These people have hardly any chance of asylum, but can also hardly be deported."

Migrants from such 'safe countries' - such as Morocco, Algeria, and Nigeria - were implicated in a third of crimes at asylum facilities.

Few disciplinary actions are apparently taken against migrants in centers, beyond enforcing additional rules and 'withholding pocket money.'

Out of 4,999 crimes involving foreign suspects outside asylum centers, there were two cases of homicide, 30 attempted homicides, 56 serious assaults, 11 cases of child pornography, and eight rapes.

Notably, Dutch authorities have been embroiled in multiple scandals as a result of hiding the truth about migrant crime in recent years.

Last year, De Telegraaf caught the government concealing the most heinous offenses committed by foreigners in a vague 'miscellaneous' category in its migrant crime report for 2018.

And in 2017, the Ministry of Justice and Security claimed migrant crime data wasn't tracked at all – when police were indeed keeping such records.

(PHOTO: PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW/AFP via Getty Images)