Nike Closes Europe Headquarters After Employee Contracts Coronavirus

Nike has temporarily closed its European headquarters in the Netherlands due to an employee contracting coronavirus.

Approximately 2,000 employees from 80 different countries work at the massive facility in Hilversum, North Holland.

"We are aware of an employee coronavirus case," Nike told Reuters in a statement.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we are conducting a deep cleaning of the campus."

Nike also closed its worldwide headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon, after the state's first presumed coronavirus case was discovered in nearby Lake Oswego.

"While we have no information indicating any exposure to Nike employees, out of an abundance of caution, we are conducting a deep cleaning of campus," a company spokesperson told local media.

"All WHQ buildings and facilities, including fitness centers, will be closed over the weekend."

There are 18 confirmed coronavirus cases in the Netherlands, at the time of this writing.

"Up to Monday, 2nd of March, 8 new patients were reported to the RIVM [National Institue for Health and Environment]," the RIVM reports.

"Almost all new persons diagnosed with the new coronavirus are people who have been to northern Italy or are family contacts of a previous patient."

