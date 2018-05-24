Migrants Fueling Population Growth in Norway as Birth Rates Plummet

Despite recording its lowest birth rate since 1985, Norway’s population is growing due to immigration, primarily from Syria.

Figures released by Statistics Norway for the first quarter of 2018 reveal that the Nordic nation has experienced its lowest birth rate in 33 years.

Meanwhile, the overall population expanded due to net immigration dominated by arrivals from ‘Syria,’ which could be misleading given that many ‘Syrian refugees’ are often not actually from the war-torn country.

“Moving among the tens of thousands of Syrian war refugees passing through the train stations of Europe are many who are neither Syrian nor refugees, but hoping to blend into the mass migration and find a back door to the West,” reported the Washington Post in 2015. “There are well-dressed Iranians speaking Farsi who insist they are members of the persecuted Yazidis of Iraq. There are Indians who don’t speak Arabic but say they are from Damascus. There are Pakistanis, Albanians, Egyptians, Kosovars, Somalis and Tunisians from countries with plenty of poverty and violence, but no war.”

Norway admitted 1,610 Syrians in the first quarter of this year, effectively matching the excess of births over deaths in the same period, which totaled 1,691 - down from 2,400 in 2017 and 3,500 in 2016.

Births are down 3.2% from the same period last year, while deaths are up 2.4%.

“Today, the net immigration has a greater bearing on the population growth than the excess of births,” Statistics Norway explains in their report.

A graph visualizing the excess of net immigration over excess of births since the 1950s paints a telling picture.

Norway’s total fertility rate has dropped by nearly half since a peak in the early 1960s.

(PHOTO: Public Domain)