Migrant Tracked Down, Arrested After Brutal Rape of University Student

A Somali migrant was arrested by Hungarian authorities hours after a brutal rape in a Budapest park, police say.

The 30-year-old suspect is one a small number of African migrants granted asylum protection by the Hungarian government during the 2015 crisis, Swedish media reports.

“According to the information available, a 25-year-old girl celebrated her girlfriend's successful state exam on January 20, 2020, at a nightclub in Elizabeth, where the two girls met two men,” police explain in a report.

“At dawn, the two girls left home at the nightclub and a casual acquaintance of the 25-year-old woman offered to accompany her," the report continues. "The man lured the girl into a park on Kéthly Anna Square on the grounds that he was smoking a marijuana cigarette."

"In the park, the man sexually approached the girl, who clearly rejected it. He then became violent, hit her several times, held her mouth shut and raped her, and then took her phone.”

The attack was interrupted by an American man who heard the woman’s screams and intervened on her behalf.

The suspect reportedly hit and kicked the good Samaritan before fleeing the scene.

Hungarian authorities tracked the suspect down hours later and arrested him. Footage of the arrest can be seen below.

He has been charged with sexual assault, robbery, serious bodily harm, and narcotics possession, and is currently being held pending trial.

The Somali had reportedly passed through Hungary on his way to Sweden during the 2015 migration crisis, but was sent back to Hungary under stipulations of the Dublin Regulation, which obligates first recipient countries to assume responsibility for ‘asylum seekers.’

(PHOTO: Screenshot / Hungarian Police)