Over 30 Migrants Intercepted Crossing English Channel

More than 30 illegal migrants were caught crossing the English Channel by the U.K. Border Force on Monday morning, according to reports.

Three separate boats were intercepted by U.K. authorities and a total of 36 migrants, most of whom were Iraqi or Iranian males, were collected and brought ashore.

"A group of 11 men on board, who said they were Iranian and Iraqi, were brought on to the Border Force vessel and brought to Dover where they were medically assessed and transferred to immigration officials for interview," ITV reports.

"In the second incident, a second small boat was found with 15 people on board - made up of adult men and women and children, who said they were Iraqi and were brought to Dungeness by the RNLI before being handed over to immigration officials."

Shortly after, Border Force tracked down another vessel carrying nine men and one woman, all of whom claimed to be Iranian.

“We assisted Border Force with three incidents off the Kent coast this morning (22 April),” said a Coast Guard spokesman. “We are only concerned with preservation of life, rescuing those in trouble and bringing them safely back to shore, where they will be handed over to the relevant partner emergency services or authorities.”

French police recently deployed a new drone patrol unit to monitor the Channel after a steady increase of illegal migrants and human traffickers began attempting to cross the Channel from France to Britain in the fall of 2018.

