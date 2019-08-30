Over 600 Migrants Land on Greek Island in One Day

Sixteen boats packed with over 600 migrants stormed ashore on the Greek island of Lesbos in single day, according to reports.

In the span of one hour on Thursday, thirteen boats carrying 547 migrants landed, followed shortly by the rest.

The vessels reportedly set sail from Turkey laden with migrants mostly from Syria and Afghanistan.

"Hundreds have been arriving in Greece from Turkey each week, despite a deal struck between Turkey and the European Union which saw Ankara receives billions in funding from the bloc in return for stemming the flow," the Telegraph reports.

"But Thursday's mass arrival was the largest of its kind since 2016, when the agreement came into effect."

Interestingly, local media outlet Keep Talking Greece reports that NGO workers were on shore, helping to guide passengers through the disembarkation process.

Lesbos had already received 1,929 migrants in the first two weeks of August, a massive spike from 479 during the same period in 2018.

“It surprised us. It’s highly unusual to have so many boats at the same time, it’s an anomaly,” said Boris Cheshirkov, a spokesman for the U.N. refugee agency. “It’s the highest number in a single day for three years. We can’t say for certain what the reason is.”

“We haven’t seen this type of simultaneous arrivals in this number since 2016,” Cheshirkov explained. “It’s a cause for concern.”

Greece's foreign minister reportedly summoned the Turkish ambassador to "express Greece's deep discontent" about the growing waves of migrants coming from Turkey.

