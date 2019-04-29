Over Two Million Prepaid Debit Cards Given to Migrants - Official

More than two million prepaid debit cards worth over $1.6 billion have been distributed to migrants by international governing bodies and organizations, according to a top Hungarian official.

In November, 2018, Infowars Europe helped bring to light revelations that migrants were using preloaded MasterCard debit cards bearing insignias of the EU and UN to pay for goods and services along their journeys.

“Over two million people have received anonymous migrant cards, and the equivalent of 500 billion forints (1.55 billion euros) has been spent in this manner,” said György Bakondi, Chief Security Advisor to the Prime Minister, during an interview on Hungarian television, MTI reports.

“This solution, which has not been thought through and is unlawful, and other efforts on the part of the European Union to legalize illegal migration - such as the migrant visa and the establishment of legal channels for immigration, represent a security risk with healthcare, economic and cultural consequences for Hungarian and European citizens,” he continued.

Bakondi expressed his administration’s belief that the E.U. has no intention of slowing illegal migration, but instead is working to facilitate it.

“Hungary, however, does not agree with this,” Bakondi asserted. “Hungary’s opinion is that the problem must not be brought into Europe, but that instead, assistance must be provided to enable problems to be solved on site.”

The latest revelations regarding the debit card scheme come after Hungarian authorities arrested a suspected Syria terrorist in possession of one of the cards in question.

"The Hungarian government had warned that these anonymous, prepaid debit cards posed a security risk," wrote Zoltan Kovacs, Secretary of State for International Communication and Relations. "After initial denials, the Commission finally admitted that the United Nations and the European Union have been distributing these cards to migrants who have reached the territory of the E.U. Some 64,000 debit cards were distributed to migrants in January alone."

"Reports say that he received a monthly payment of 500 EUR on his debit card. That’s well over today’s gross minimum wage in Hungary."

Hungarian officials subsequently demanded an "urgent answer" from the E.U. regarding how many other potential terrorists may have received the cards.

