Railway Guards Throw Man Down Stairs After He Refuses to Wear Mask

A railway passenger was thrown backwards down a flight of stairs by station guards in Spain after he refused to wear a mask, according to reports.

In viral video shared to social media, a man can be seen struggling with two guards, neither of whom appear to be wearing masks either, at the La Segrera station of the Barcelona Metro.

The man is lifted off his feet and thrown down at least five stairs, landing hard on his back on the concrete floor in what could have been a fatal or paralyzing fall.

"I am fed up with you, and now you can call the police,” one of the workers reportedly said to the man.

¡Hasta los cojones me tienes! Este es el argumento del vigilante del metro de Barcelona. Como está hasta los cojones puede lanzar a otra persona por las escaleras. Que igual lo mata o lo deja paralítico pero claro, es que está hasta los cojones. pic.twitter.com/152aLvxYC6 — MIGUEL LAGO (@SOYMIGUELLAGO) June 21, 2020

"The heavy-handed incident came as the rail passenger was caught not covering his face with a mask," the Olive Press reports.

"It is alleged that the man assaulted a member of staff after they approached him for not covering his face."

Transports Metropolitans de Barcelona (TMP) says both men in the video have been fired, while reportedly claiming the passenger "fell to the ground" during an altercation.

Spanish authorities recently announced that face masks and 'social distancing' protocols will remain mandatory nationwide until "we definitively defeat the virus, which will be when we have an efficient therapy or an effective vaccine."

Violators can be fined up to 600 euros ($675) if they are caught without a mask in public.

