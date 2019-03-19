Multiple Car Bombings Rock Belgium

An early-morning car bombing in Antwerp, Belgium, marks the second incident of its kind in less than 24 hours, and the third in the last two weeks, according to local media.

Belgian police are investigating the latest of three car explosions that have reportedly taken place in close proximity to each other, with at least two being suspected as hand grenade attacks.

"In the latest in a series of incidents in the city an explosion was heard in the Biekorfstraat near to Park Spoor Noord at around 3:30am on Tuesday morning," VRT reports. "Four other vehicles and the front of a house were slightly damaged. The police have cordoned off the street while an investigation is carried out."

Less than 24 hours before, another blast damaged five vehicles nearby. Arriving officers discovered a live hand grenade at the scene, which was eventually detonated by the army bomb squad, according to VRT.

"Three unexploded grenades were discovered last Friday in the same neighborhood," the Brussels Times reports. "A couple of weeks ago, several cars were also heavily damaged by explosions, probably caused by grenades thrown under the vehicles."

Wie is er eigenlijk baas in de straten van #Antwerpen. Burgemeester @Bart_DeWever of de drugsmaffia? #dtv https://t.co/Q8yvM1Ub27 — Tom Van Grieken (@tomvangrieken) March 19, 2019

Flemish MP Tom van Grieken shared an article about the latest attack, asking, "Who is actually boss in the streets of Antwerp, Mayor Bart De Wever or the drug mafia?"

(PHOTO: DIRK WAEM/AFP/Getty Images)