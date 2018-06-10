Reporters Confront Bilderberg Elites On Streets of Turin

Infowars and fellow journalists confronted attendees of the Bilderberg meeting on the streets of Turin, Italy.

On a day when Bilderbergers are known to venture out from their hotel for sightseeing and exercise, reporters were able to question some of the elites face-to-face, querying them about the agenda inside and why they continue to be so secretive - while expressing supposed concern about a 'post-truth world' as an official topic of discussion.

None provided any answers of substance, and some refused to speak at all, including:

• Castries, Henri de (FRA), Chairman, Institut Montaigne; Chairman, Steering Committee Bilderberg Meetings
• Fischer, Stanley (USA), Former Vice-Chairman, Federal Reserve; Former Governor, Bank of Israel
• Kragic, Danica (SWE), Professor, School of Computer Science and Communication, KTH
• O'Leary, Michael (IRL), CEO, Ryanair D.A.C.
• Wahlroos, Björn (FIN), Chairman, Sampo Group, Nordea Bank, UPM-Kymmene Corporation

Author image

About Dan Lyman

Dan Lyman serves as a foreign correspondent for Infowars.
  • Europe