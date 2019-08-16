Sales of Self-Defense Sprays 'Explode' Amid Sweden Rape Crisis

Self-defense sprays are flying off the shelves amid fears about Sweden's rape crisis, according to local media.

Retailers and manufacturers report a 90% jump in sales of the sprays from June to August alone.

“The Kjell & Company retail chain announces that it looks like they will sell about 90% more self-defense spray in August than in June. Sales figures in recent months are described as an ‘accelerating, increasing trend,’” Expressen reports.

“The company Plegium both manufactures and sells self-defense spray. The company says sales have increased steadily over the past three years, but this summer it ‘officially exploded.’”

The website ‘Bodyguard’ reports that sales spiked 21% this July from 2018, despite the fact that more companies have joined the market.

"The Swedish summer has been shaken by a series of assault rapes," Expressen reports. "The most notable events have taken place in Uppsala, where two completed rapes and two attempted rapes took place between August 3rd and 7th alone."

Police have begun recommending that women should not travel in unlit spaces at night, and that revelers should consider staying sober and going home earlier than usual.

Armed migrants and teen gangs are running rampant in Swedish cities, as Infowars Europe has regularly reported.

Additionally, gangs are increasingly targeting young people for their mobile phones and designer clothing, especially in the Stockholm area, according to SVT.

