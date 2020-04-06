Chief Medical Officer Resigns After Violating Own Stay-at-Home Orders

Scotland's top health official has resigned after being caught traveling to her holiday home twice – in violation of her own stay-at-home demands for the rest of the country.

Photos of Chief Medical Officer Catherine Calderwood at her second home in the countryside were published by the Scottish Sun, forcing her to issue a "groveling apology" and admit she had traveled there on consecutive weekends with her family.

The entire United Kingdom is currently under draconian lockdown protocols which forbid all residents from going outside without a 'reasonable excuse,' with city dwellers urged not to travel to rural areas, even if they own property there.

Calderwood has been "one of the leading voices touting the advice to stay at home to save lives amid the pandemic," according to the Sun.

“While there are reasons for what I did, they do not justify it and they were not legitimate reasons to be out of my home,” Calderwood said in a public statement.

“While I and my family followed the guidance on social distancing at all times, I understand that I did not follow the advice I am giving to others, and I am truly sorry for that.”

Calderwood's apology was not well-received, and she resigned soon after amid major backlash.

It was later confirmed Calderwood had also been visited by Scottish police and warned about her hypocritical conduct.

There have been 3,961 confirmed coronavirus cases and 222 related deaths in Scotland at the time of this writing.

(PHOTO: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)