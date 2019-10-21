Sex Attacks on UK Trains Double

Sexual attacks committed on trains in the United Kingdom have doubled in the past five years, according to the Mirror.

Rail passengers and employees reported a total of 2,628 sex crimes in 2018, up from 1,402 such incidents five years ago.

Seven sex crimes were reported per day, on average, and children were the victims in 215 of the attacks.

Incredibly, just 402 cases were prosecuted, only a slight increase from 380 in 2014-2015.

“The figures cover crimes ­under the Sexual Offences Act ranging from rape and sex ­assault to groping, flashing and other indecent acts,” the Mirror reports.

“British Transport Police said they had expected a rise following a drive to encourage victims to report unwanted sexual behavior.”

However, Andrea Simon, a spokeswoman for the End Violence Against Women Coalition said authorities are failing victims.

“It’s not enough to just ­encourage the reporting of sexual harassment and assaults,” Simon said. “We need to be proactively identifying ­offenders and stopping them.”

Similarly, sexual assaults on the London Underground have risen by 42 percent in the past four years.

“Attacks on the Tube recorded by the British Transport Police rose from 844 to 1,206, according to statistics from the Mayor of London’s office,” the Metro reported in September.

(PHOTO: justintanwy/Getty Images)