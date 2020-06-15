Shock Scenes as Chechen, North African Gangs Wage War in France

Reports of incredible violence have emerged from skirmishes between gangs of ethnic Chechens and North Africans in the French city of Dijon.

Hundreds of Chechens descended upon the city from around France to wage war after a 16-year-old Chechen boy was severely beaten by Arab drug dealers, according to reports.

🇨🇵 #FRANCE – Chechens heading to #Dijon city center to search for Arabs.



Massive deployment of riot police too.



Chechens are said to have come from all over France to avenge one of their own.pic.twitter.com/Tt0r5TkmFf — ISCResearch (@ISCResearch) June 15, 2020

Armed with guns, large blades, bats, and other lethal weapons, Chechens arrived to 'settle the score' during battles that lasted throughout the weekend.

Après qu’un Jeune Homme D’origine #Tchetchene âgée de 16 ans a était frapper par des Homme âgée de 25 à 30 ans par traîtrise les Tchétchènes de partout en France ce sont réunis pour aller à Dijon . pic.twitter.com/ZOXy7mkYQ5 — al chechnya (@Alchechnya) June 13, 2020

À #Dijon une véritable armée attends le retour des Tchétchènes. Si ils arrivent il y aura 30 morts. pic.twitter.com/6mhv3kIod3 — Damien Rieu (@DamienRieu) June 15, 2020

“Chechens from all over France attacked a hookah bar: the ‘Black Pearl’ at Place de la République, where the potential culprits were found,” France Bleu reports.

“The fight left a dozen people injured, some of them seriously: one of them is said to have broken his arm, some of them are unable to work.”

Police reportedly dispersed the warring factions using tear gas.

Multiple videos purportedly show a car driven at high speed near a group of Chechens before the driver loses control and crashes as a mob of armed men rush the shattered vehicle.

Another video of the ethnic clashes between Chechens and Arabs in the French city of #Dijon. In this one, it’s possible to see the car just before it crashed and its driver was lynched by the Chechen mob pic.twitter.com/EIfI3cXaKH — BasedPoland (@BasedPoland) June 15, 2020

"The fighting this weekend was extremely violent, according to residents' testimonies, some say they saw a man receive an ax to the head," France Bleu reports.

Notre pays sombre dans le chaos !



Que fait @CCastaner ? Des bandes se livrent une guerre ethnique, arme automatique à la main. Voilà, en toute clarté, la réalité de l’ensauvagement.



Faut-il en appeler au RAID pour rétablir l’ordre ?! MLP #Dijon pic.twitter.com/FypDCMk1ql — Marine Le Pen (@MLP_officiel) June 15, 2020

Prominent French politician Marine Le Pen called attention to the violence on social media, writing, "Our country sinks into chaos! What does [Minister of the Interior Christophe Castaner] do? Gangs are waging an ethnic war, automatic weapons in hand."

🔴 ALERTE INFO - #Dijon : Scènes surréaliste de totale insurrection après le départ de la communauté tchétchène, la communauté maghrébine fête leur départ. (Source Snapchat) #ViolencesUrbaines #tchetchenes pic.twitter.com/wAnMkGTJFp — FranceNews24 (@FranceNews24) June 15, 2020

"Surreal scenes of total insurrection after the departure of the Chechen community, as the Maghreb community celebrates their departure," France News 24 reported on another video depicting a smoking war zone.

Alex Jones is joined by investigative journalist Lee Stranahan to expose the parallels between the recent revolution in Ukraine and Black Lives Matter/Antifa race riots in the U.S.

(PHOTO: Screenshots / Twitter)