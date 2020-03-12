Slovakia Seals Borders Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Slovakia has announced it will seal its borders and effectively freeze all international travel for non-residents to halt the spread of coronavirus.

The landlocked Central European country is reporting just 16 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the time of this writing, but will pursue drastic measures to prevent its circulation by foreign carriers starting Monday, according to Reuters.

Mandatory quarantines for travelers arriving from abroad will also be in place.

“Our goal is to delay the increase of this illness in Slovakia,” said Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini.

“We have to buy time. The later the contagion comes, the more information from scientists we will have and we can take more new measures.”

Slovakia will shut down all international air travel, as well as international train and bus lines.

Schools will be closed for at least two weeks starting on Monday.

Bratislava "also plans to close sport, leisure and entertainment centers such as ski areas, pools and clubs, and will shut all shopping centers this coming weekend," Reuters reports.

The neighboring Czech Republic has announced similar precautions, declaring a state of emergency and closing its borders to travelers from 15 countries, as of Thursday.

"It is clear there will be economic impacts. But now we have to do everything for the virus not to spread, to avoid having it here without control," said Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis.

"If we see the measures do not have sufficient effect, we will take more."

(PHOTO: MICHAL CIZEK/AFP via Getty Images)