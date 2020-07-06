Somali Migrant Arrested For Fatally Stabbing Afghan Roommate in Asylum Housing

A Somali migrant has been arrested in the brutal stabbing murder of his Afghan roommate at an apartment housing 'asylum seekers' in Chaumont, Haute-Marne, France.

The suspect has been charged with murder after allegedly stabbing the Afghan male at least fifteen times during a dispute over the bathroom, which both men reportedly wanted to use.

“The suspect was indicted for ‘murder’ and placed in pre-trial detention this Sunday, said the prosecution of Chaumont,” Actu 17 reports.

“This man, who was born in Somalia in 1993 and arrived in France in 2017, accused himself of the facts when the police arrived on the spot.”

A total of six migrants shared the apartment where the stabbing took place.

The suspect and victim, who were the same age, had been living together since January.

The association overseeing asylum housing says it had not received any complaints about the suspect previously, but reports indicate that 'cohabitation' between the two men may have been strained.

"The residents did not seem to feel in danger with the suspect. No alert about his behavior or request for rehousing had been made by those concerned, said the association," Actu 17 reports.

An autopsy was scheduled for Monday as the suspect awaits further legal proceedings.

(PHOTO: KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images)