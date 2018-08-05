‘Spain Becoming Third World’: American Tourist Attacked by Migrants Speaks Out

An American tourist who was severely beaten in the streets of Barcelona by African migrants last week has decided to speak up about his ordeal.

José Bravo, a 45-year-old Miami native, said he had to act when he saw a group of migrants "surrounding a woman and hitting her" nearby, but said they tried to "kill him" when he intervened.

"Now, I have a bad image of Spain, this country is becoming the Third World and that’s the politician’s faults, they are putting the tourists and their people in danger," Bravo told Spanish media.

La agresión de los manteros a un turista pone a Colau en un aprieto https://t.co/5QEdgAiYyG — El Periódico (@elperiodico) August 4, 2018

Members of the Spanish government have denounced Barcelona Mayor Ada Colau for the chaos brought by the thousands of migrants who entered Spain in recent months.

"Colau is sinking Barcelona with his performance as mayor, it's not politics, it's incompetence and frivolity," said Jaume Ciurana, a member of the liberal Catalan Democratic Party.

As countries in Europe are beginning to shutter their borders in the face of mass migration, Spain has opted to allow over 20,000 migrants into the country, with some storming tourist beaches in smuggling boats.

Additionally, another 50,000 sub-Saharan African migrants are waiting in Morocco to invade Spain with aid from cartels.

(Photo: Ayhan Mehmet/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)