Spain Must Accept More Migrants, Spanish Court Rules

The Supreme Court of Spain has ordered the government to accept more migrants after finding that a commitment to resettle 16,000 ‘refugees’ had not been met.

“More than six months after the deadline expired, a report by (Spain's) Office for asylum and refugees recognises that the current track record with respect to its final obligations is below 13 percent,” the court asserted in its ruling.

Spain originally agreed to the resettlement quota during the 2015 migration crisis, but like many other EU member states, has only brought in a fraction of that total thus far.

However, unrelated migrant arrivals are skyrocketing in Spain as Italy’s new administration has taken hardline measures to block the flow from Africa across the Mediterranean Sea.

“Around 19,000 asylum-seekers arrived in Spain in the first five months of this year, almost as many as arrived there in all of 2017, eclipsing for the first time the numbers flowing through north Africa to Italy,” Reuters reported weeks ago in an article calling Spain the “EU’s new weak link for Africa migration.”

Spain recently welcomed an NGO boat laden with hundreds of migrants rejected by Italy and Malta. Shockingly, reports emerged that students were forced out of their prepaid accommodations to make space for the new arrivals, the majority of whom were male economic migrants.

Anti-migrant sentiments are fueling a populist-nationalist rebellion across Europe, leading to a seismic shift of the political landscape as voters make their demands for common sense immigration policies known at the ballot box.

Spain’s new Socialist prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, was installed in June after he spearheaded an ouster of his predecessor via a parliamentary vote of no confidence.

(PHOTO: CRISTINA QUICLER/AFP/Getty Images)