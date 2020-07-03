Spanish City Deploying Drones to Enforce 'Social Distancing' on Beaches

Beaches in the Spanish municipality of Marbella will be patrolled by drones monitoring crowd size to ensure 'social distancing' is being practiced by visitors, according to local media.

Additionally, prospective beachgoers are being asked to download an app to check if there is space for them and make a reservation when possible, the Olive Press reports.

The app, called PlayasApp, will enable "residents and visitors to enjoy Marbella’s 27 kilometers of coastline with all the guarantees and in a safe manner," said Security Councillor Jose Eduardo Diaz.

"The need for users to choose a time slot and area through an application of this type is fundamental."

Drones will be used to surveil Marbella's 26 beaches, which now have a maximum capacity of 85,000 people.

The city has also hired 150 'beach surveillance officers' to work alongside local police and volunteers from the Proteccion Civil.

Marbella lies in the autonomous region of Andalusia, where the government launched a program to hire up to 3,000 unemployed residents to become "beach control assistants" who would "monitor the Andalusian coasts within a 2020 Safe Beach Employment Plan," as Infowars Europe reported in May.

Spanish authorities recently announced that face masks and social distancing protocols will remain mandatory nationwide until "we definitively defeat the virus, which will be when we have an efficient therapy or an effective vaccine."

(PHOTO: Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)