Spanish Official Denies Mass Migration, Yet Claims Europe Needs “New Blood”

Spain’s Foreign Minister denied his country was experiencing “mass” migration while adding that Europe needed “new blood.”

The leftist official, Josep Borrell, issued the rationale that his nation’s low birthrate is the reason for ushering in migrants by using the euphemism “demographic evolution."

"Europe's demographic evolution shows that unless we want to gradually turn into an aging continent, we need new blood, and it doesn't look like this new blood is coming from our capacity to procreate,” said Borrell.

Borrell also argued that the recent influx of migrants doesn’t actually constitute a “mass” descriptor by using the raw number of migrants as the only metric for the qualifier.

"We're talking about 20,000 (migrants) so far this year for a country of more than 40 million inhabitants," said the socialist. "That's not mass migration."

Borrell further downplayed last week’s violent storming of Spain’s southern border where over 600 migrants breached a double barrier as fear-mongering - and really not a dramatic influx of people, relatively speaking.

“[The border breach] shocked public opinion and the disorderly nature of immigration produces fear,” he said. “600 people is not massive compared to 1.3 million.”

That 1.3 million figure is reportedly the amount of Syrian refugees currently residing in Jordan, as the Monday interview with Borrell was given alongside his Jordinian counterpart.

Spain is now the main entry point for migrants to enter Europe, recently surpassing Italy due the nationalist surge seen in Italian immigration policy that effectively ended the Libya-Italy Mediterranean route as the amount of migrants ferried in said route is down 80%.

