Sudanese Gang 'Hunts' Eritrean Migrants in Bloody Belgium Clash - Report

At least six African migrants were involved in violent clashes in Belgium that may have stemmed from a targeted ethnic 'manhunt,' according to reports.

A band of armed Sudanese migrants were seeking out Eritrean rivals in the city of Wetteren, a Flemish MP told local media, citing a private source.

“Yesterday a source told me that a group of illegal Sudanese were armed and hunting for illegal Eritreans in Wetteren,” MP Dries van Langenhove wrote on Twitter. “I gave that information [to SCEPTR] and hope that it can also get into the mainstream media, because the Flemish must finally be awakened.”

Gisteren vertelde een bron me dat in Wetteren een groep illegale Soedanezen gewapende jacht had gemaakt op illegale Eritreeërs. Ik gaf die informatie aan @SCEPTR_online en hoop dat het zo ook in de mainstream media kan komen, want de Vlaming moet eindelijk worden wakkergeschud. https://t.co/z3ZVJ7Rzpb — Dries Van Langenhove (@DVanLangenhove) October 22, 2019

The Sudanese were armed with rods and knives and the battle resulted in stab wounds and broken bones, according to SCEPTR.

The East Flanders public prosecutor's office has verified that at least six African migrants were engaged in a conflict in Wetteren, but stopped short of confirming or denying its cause.

“A violent incident indeed took place around 1:30 am at night on the highway parking [in Wetteren on the E40],” spokeswoman Annelies Verstraete told SCEPTR. “Six people were involved: three Sudanese on the one hand and three Eritreans on the other. After the confrontation took place, the police were able to find two injured Sudanese. They were brought to the hospital with serious injuries, including a knife stab. The two were also questioned, the third victim had already disappeared.”

“We are currently investigating the cause and motive for the fight, but we currently do not have that information yet. It is also possible that there was reciprocal violence.”

(PHOTO: GoodLifeStudio / Getty Images)