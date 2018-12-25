Suspected Bombing In Swedish Town

Swedish police are investigating a Christmas morning explosion at an apartment building in Gislaved as a targeted bombing and attempted murder, according to local media.

Authorities arrived on the scene of a strong blast in the locality of Anderstorp, located roughly 80 miles southeast of Gothenburg, SVT Nyheter reports.

"There are parts of the wall that are clearly damaged, so it was a more powerful detonation," said police spokesman Thomas Agnevik. "There were people in the house. Exactly how many, I don't know. I only have information that they should be unharmed."

Forensics specialists and bomb technicians are investigating the damage and collecting evidence and testimonials from neighbors, but no suspects have been identified.

"The case is classified as attempted murder," a police report reads. "There is still no suspect. The event is judged to be aimed at a specific person."

Sweden has seen an escalation in explosions and bombings in recent years.

"Sweden may be known for its popular music, IKEA and a generous welfare state. It is also increasingly associated with a rising number of Islamic State recruits, bombings and hand grenade attacks," Politico reported in April, 2018.

Weeks ago, Malmö was the scene of multiple explosions in a single night, and in early 2018, the city was rocked by at least five detonations in the span of two weeks.

(PHOTO: JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images)