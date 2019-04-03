Suspected ISIS Terrorist Arrested In Hungary Held Prepaid EU Debit Card

A Syrian man arrested by Hungarian authorities under suspicion of terrorist activities was in possession of a prepaid debit card issued by the E.U., according to a government spokesman.

F. Hassan was recently detained in Budapest by officers of the Hungarian Counterterrorism Centre (TEK), suspected of being a high-ranking ISIS operative who had carried out attacks and executions in his homeland.

Reports now indicate that Hassan was holding one of the many "anonymous" debit cards issued to migrants by the E.U. and U.N. – a scheme that was recently unearthed and confirmed by the European Commission following a public information campaign initiated by the Hungarian government.

"The Hungarian government had warned that these anonymous, prepaid debit cards posed a security risk," writes Zoltan Kovacs, Secretary of State for International Communication and Relations. "After initial denials, the Commission finally admitted that the United Nations and the European Union have been distributing these cards to migrants who have reached the territory of the E.U. Some 64,000 debit cards were distributed to migrants in January alone."

"Reports say that he received a monthly payment of 500 EUR on his debit card. That’s well over today’s gross minimum wage in Hungary."

Hungarian officials are now demanding an "urgent answer" from the E.U. regarding whether it knew if Hassan had been issued one of the debit cards in question and how many other potential terrorists may have received them, according to Hungary Today.

"It is a lie that the 64,000 migrant cards issued so far are not anonymous, cannot be used to withdraw cash or that they can only be used in Greece," MEP Tamas Deutsch told reporters.

Deutsch warned that "thousands" of jihadists may be pouring into Europe, hidden among the waves of migrants.

"Despite that fact, Brussels is enthusiastically distributing anonymous cards credited with hundreds of euros," Deutsch said.

In November, 2018, Infowars Europe helped bring to light revelations that migrants were using preloaded MasterCard debit cards bearing insignias of the E.U. and U.N. to pay for goods and services along their journeys.

There is also evidence that the project is traceable to infamous Hungarian billionaire George Soros.

In Infowars’ original report, we detailed Soros’ likely ties to the scheme upon discovery of a 2017 MasterCard press release publicizing the launch of a partnership program with Soros called “Humanity Ventures,” which aimed to “catalyze and accelerate economic and social development for vulnerable communities around the world, especially refugees and migrants.”

Incredibly, the E.U. has claimed the program “does not encourage migration.”

