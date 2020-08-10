Sweden: Masked Assailants Smash Teen Girl's Face With Rock During Unprovoked Attack

A 17-year-old girl is recovering from a brutal attack by masked assailants who bashed her face with a rock in Gothenburg, Sweden, according to reports.

The young victim said she thought she was going to die as she was held by the hair and struck repeatedly in the face with a stone.

On Thursday evening, the girl and a friend were sitting near a school when they were approached by three individuals wearing face masks, Expressen reports.

"I thought they would joke with us or something. But they said nothing, they just pulled me to the ground and started beating me and fed blows to my face. One person held my hair and another had a stone in his hand and fed blows to my nose,” she told the paper.

Her friend attempted to intervene, but the victim was yanked to the ground and kicked repeatedly in the face, head, ribs, and other body parts.

"I cried and shouted for them to stop but they just kept going. At times I thought I was going to die," she said."

“I remember when I was laying on the ground and receiving the blows against me, the only thing I thought about was that now I will die. It really felt like I was not going to survive this.”

Eventually the girl managed to feign a phone call to her father, scaring off the suspects.

Doctors say she likely has a broken nose and fractured face, along with bruising and lacerations.

Police have not identified any suspects at the time of this writing, but they have been desribed as "tall, thin and dressed in black," according to Fria Tider.

(PHOTO: Nordic Moonlight / Getty Images)