Sweden: Middle Eastern Men Arrested in Rape, Torture of Boys in Cemetery

Two men of Middle Eastern descent have been arrested in the kidnapping, rape, and torture of two boys in a cemetery near Stockholm, according to reports.

A pair of underage boys were discovered naked and badly beaten in a cemetery in Solna, Sweden, on Sunday morning.

“The boys, who were found undressed in a cemetery, are said to have been subjected to a torture-like assault that lasted a large part of the night,” Aftonbladet reports.

The victims were transported to a local hospital, where they revealed to police they had been kidnapped the previous night and brutalized for hours.

“Two men have been arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault of two victims of crime discovered by passersby in a cemetery,” Swedish police wrote in a statement.

The suspects are both adult males in their 20s, one from Iran and the other of Tunisian descent.

Both men are reportedly known to police and have previous criminal convictions.

“One of the perpetrators is a 21-year-old man, born in Iran, who came to Sweden as a child in 2009. He has since been convicted of repeated crimes in Sweden,” Fria Tider reports. “As recently as last month, he was sentenced to one-and-a-half years in prison for arson for having set fire to sports cars parked in Gustavsberg on Värmdö east of Stockholm in December last year.”

“He has previously also been convicted of, among other things, theft, illegal driving, drunk driving and minor drug offenses. It is currently unclear why he was at large because he is to be in prison according to the latest verdict against him.”

The other suspect, aged 18, is the son of Tunisian immigrants and also holds a criminal record.

“Among other things, he was taken into care as a 12-year-old according to the Act on the Care of Young People (LVU) and was convicted in March last year of attempted theft. With the help of DNA, the 18-year-old was linked to a burglary at Granbackaskolan in Solna on New Year's Day 2018,” Fria Tider reports.

Arrest hearings for both men are set to take place this week, according to Solna District Court.

(PHOTO: JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images)