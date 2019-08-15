Migrant Arrested in Torture of Man Who Escaped Naked, Bloody

A Syrian migrant is suspected of kidnapping and torturing a newspaper seller who eventually escaped naked and bloody in Kristianstad, Sweden, according to local media.

The victim reportedly fled his captor after hours of torture, running across rooftops and eventually crashing through an apartment window of a young woman who gave him shelter and aid.

"He was bloody all over," a witness told local media. "He claimed to have been tortured or abused for a long time. He had a wary look, probably in shock. He just wanted help with calling 112."

Interestingly, Swedish mainstream media chose to reveal the age of the alleged perpetrator, but not the nationality or reported need for an Arabic translator.

"The injured man was chased by the 25-year-old on the roofs of the residential buildings," Expressen reported.

"Naked and bloody, he managed to get through a small window to an unknown apartment, where a 19-year-old woman was home alone."

The street salesman reportedly went missing on Monday, and his employer launched an investigation into his well-being following the transmission of a cryptic text message.

"We received a text message from the seller that we did not understand. And since we weren't sure it was he who wrote the text message, we send out on-call staff to the site," said CEO Johan Lundin. "Then we found his trolley and the newspapers, but not our employee and the key bunch."

Swedish police have told local media they cannot comment on the investigation.

The liberal left are the keepers of the flame of racism.

(PHOTO: Michael Campanella/Getty Images)