Only One in 10 Recent Migrants Have Jobs in Sweden

Barely 10 percent of working-age 'refugees' who arrived in Sweden since 2015 are employed, according to a new report.

The results of a study conducted by Statistics Sweden and reviewed by Aftonbladet indicate that unemployment rates are spiking and social welfare is being drained heavily by migrants from Africa and the Middle East who are mostly unable to compete in an advanced society with a high cost of living.

"In the group over 15-years-old – 40,019 people – 4,574 people get their livelihood from work, Statistics Sweden's latest statistics show," Aftonbladet reports, adding that 9,970 receive educational funding and 18,405 receive municipal support.

"Eight of the ten municipalities that received the most asylum seekers in 2015 have higher unemployment than the national average and all ten have a higher proportion of the population living on welfare."

The municipality of Ljusnarsberg in Örebro County received the highest share of migrants relative to local population (230 per 1,000 inhabitants), and has seen its unemployment rate rise above 10 percent, with 22.9 percent of residents now on welfare.

A similar situation has played out in Norberg, which received the second highest share of migrants in relation to its size. Unemployment sits at 8.6 percent and 16.9 percent are receiving government aid.

"Sweden is one of the most high-tech countries in the world, where we streamline simpler jobs. Therefore, the knowledge gap is too large for many of the refugee immigrants who come here," says economist and professor Per Lundborg

"A sustainable asylum policy also presupposes that the person granted a residence permit meets an inclusive society where each individual can achieve his or her own livelihood, independence and participation in community life, based on his or her circumstances."

Lundborg asserts that Sweden will need to create a labor market with an "increased share of easier jobs, which is the only way if we are to succeed with integration."

Concurrently, another new report released by Swedish police indicates that there are now 50 organized gangs operating in Sweden's capital city of Stockholm, up from 39 in 2015.

Dan Lyman joins The Alex Jones Show to shed light on the growing immigration crisis in Europe.

By the way, we’re currently running our biggest sale since Christmas! Get 50% off products with double Patriot Points and free shipping during our Black Friday Comes Early Sale!

(PHOTO: Magnus Persson/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)