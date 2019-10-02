Sweden Undergoing "Demographic Experiment of Historical Dimensions" - Author

Sweden is in the midst of a stunning demographic and cultural transformation due to mass migration that could unravel Swedish society, a researcher and author with extensive knowledge on the subject has warned.

Sheri Berman, a professor at Columbia University who has studied Sweden since 1987, says the Scandinavian nation is undergoing a metamorphosis of virtually unprecedented proportions.

“Today, your society looks dramatically different. It is a completely different country. The demographic change that Sweden has undergone in recent years is quite incredible,” Berman told Svenska Dagbladet during an appearance at the Gothenburg Book Fair.

“To think that this kind of change could happen without any problems is unhistorical. It is a demographic experiment of historical dimensions.”

Berman asserts that the undermining of Swedish homogeneity could threaten democracy itself as natives struggle to preserve their identity.

“There is no question that the more homogeneous a society is, the easier it will be. The groups are fewer and the gaps are closer, and it is easier to create a sense of social solidarity,” she said. “It's hard to compromise on identity, and it makes people more intolerant because it puts them in a defensive position. Identity politics is not good for the left, and it is not good for democracy.”

“The French Revolution may be regarded as the starting point for democracy in Europe, but it took 150 years for it to actually arrive. Most people forget how long and difficult that journey was, and how many democracies have fallen along the way.”

Sheri Berman has extensively studied and written about "democracy, authoritarianism, populism, fascism, the history of the left, and European politics" in her books and for a wide variety of publications.

