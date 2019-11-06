Bomb Squad Called to Explosive Device at Swedish Shopping Mall

The Swedish bomb squad was called out after a homemade explosive device was discovered at a shopping center in Kristianstad, according to reports.

Police responded to reports that a suspicious object had been found outside a business at the C4 shopping mall, and the national bomb squad was subsequently summoned, Kristianstadsbladet reports.

"They came to the scene and disarmed a small explosive charge," said lead investigator Peter Frostlund, who described the incendiary as a "homemade black powder bomb."

Kristianstadsbladet has reviewed photos of the device and reports that it appears to be "bottle-shaped."

As the number of explosions in Sweden increases at a stunning rate, a new trend has reportedly emerged involving 'thermos bombs.'

"It's a thing you can make yourself. It is common for blasts in the Middle East," explosives expert Bo Janzon told Aftonbladet.

Janzon explained that insulated beverage bottles are popular with criminals because they are nondescript and useful in keeping volatile ingredients more stable.

"The more polluted the contents are, the better it is to keep them cool," Janzon said. "Virtually anyone may be running around town with a thermos. You may even put some coffee on top."

Between January and July, there were at least 120 detonations across Sweden, up from 83 during the same period in 2018.

(PHOTO: JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images)