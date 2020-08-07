Swedish County Rocked by Series of Arson Attacks

Multiple consecutive nights of arson attacks and firebombings across the Swedish county of Scania have officials searching for suspects and possible connections, according to reports.

Two schools in Malmö were firebombed on Wednesday night, Fria Tider reports.

Fire services responded to a blaze at the Bäckagårdsskolan at 10:15 p.m. after “something flammable was thrown through a window.”

Just half an hour later, the Bellevueskolan also set alight via incendiary device.

“A firebomb was thrown at the facade, a so-called Molotov cocktail. There is broken glass and pieces of cloth here,” reporter Mikael Nilsson told SVT.

At least three cars were also burned during the same night.

On Thursday, the arson attacks reportedly continued, with several more vehicles charred or destroyed in three different fires across the town of Trelleborg.

A large container was also burned, with police indicating they obtained suspect descriptions.

“There is information that young people were visible in connection with the location of the fire,” police said.

Additionally, more car fires were set in Malmö and the ‘no-go zone’ of Rosengård during the early hours of Friday morning.

Infowars Europe has reported often on the epidemic of car burnings and bombings in Sweden, including an arson blitz that saw approximately 100 vehicles torched in a single night in 2018, which authorities initially blamed on 'back to school unrest.'

(PHOTO: JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images)