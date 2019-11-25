Swedish Towns Slashing Basic Services to Support Migrants

Many municipalities across Sweden will be reallocating funding and slashing basic services in order to cope with the flood of state-dependent migrants, according to a new report.

A survey conducted by SVT Nyheter found that 8 in 10 municipalities will be “forced to save” in the coming year and half plan to cut assistance for the disabled and family care as their economies suffer.

“The situation is strained, and we are now forced to take some effort after the council has decided on a new budget for 2020,” said Göran Eriksson, city manager of Bengtsfors.

“I think there are two reasons. We have been generous and received many new arrivals, but basically it is also a demographic problem. We have an aging population and the municipality is shrinking.”

Bengtsfors faces a budget deficit of SEK 25 million (~$2.6 mil), which it hopes to bridge by dialing back social services and maintenance costs.

“In order to reduce their expenses ... an LSS housing and a daily activity for the mentally disabled will be closed down, 2.5 million less will be given to preschools, reduction of student health care, review the number of playgrounds, reduce street lighting by 20 percent, let it snow more before paving the roads, and also reduce politicians' wages by five percent,” Fria Tider reports.

Bengtsfors is just one of many Swedish municipalities facing budget crises after taking in large numbers of welfare-dependent migrants from the Middle East and Africa, which in turn is driving out native Swedes and eroding the tax base, as Infowars Europe has reported.

For example, Filipstad, a locality in south-central Sweden which had only about 6,000 residents as of 2010, now reportedly boasts a population of roughly 10,000, including some 2,000 "overseas" migrants, at least 80 percent of whom are unemployed.

In Vilhelmina, officials recently proposed closing a local school in order to account for budget gaps after the Migration Board reduced assistance to the city in the amount of roughly $4.2 million, prompting the outrage of parents.

(PHOTO: Johner Images / Getty Images)