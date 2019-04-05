Swedish Official: Soros "One of the Most Dangerous Men" in Europe

A prominent Swedish lawmaker asserts that Hungarian billionaire George Soros's influence on European politics and policies make him "one of the most dangerous men," according to Samhällsnytt.

Björn Söder, an MP who has held high positions in government, recently met with Hungarian politician Zoltán Kovács, after Kovács was reportedly snubbed during a visit to Stockholm by the Swedish government as a diplomatic rift between the two nations grows.

Söder expressed his concern with Soros's involvement in European affairs – an issue which the current Hungarian administration has faced head-on.

“As for George Soros, I believe he is one of the most dangerous men at the moment,” Söder said. “The impact he has on political groups and parties in Europe is frightening.”

“The latest discussions within the European People’s Party group clearly showed that he is the one who pulls the strings. It really scares me.”

Söder also apologized to Kovács for the Swedish government's negative attitude towards the Hungarian administration

"On behalf of many Swedes, I really want to apologize for how the Swedish government and some of the other opposition parties act when they tell you how to govern your own country and when they criticize you for standing up and protecting your own country, people and defend your nation's Christian values," Söder said.

Söder's sentiments about Soros echo those expressed by Hungarian MEP Tamas Deutsch, who spoke on behalf of the adminstration regarding their belief that Soros and his operatives "are pulling the strings of the European Commission’s leading politicians."

"Deutsch said it was 'absurd' that a person claiming to be a philanthropist, who represents the official viewpoint of not a single country, can meet with E.U. leaders more frequently than the prime minister or head of state of any E.U. member state," Hungary Journal reported in January.

