Victim Blaming: Swedish Police Tell Women to 'Stay Sober, Go Home Early'

Swedish police in multiple cities are advising residents to adjust their habits and behavior in order to avoid becoming targets of criminals and sexual predators, according to local media.

A string of four sexual assaults and rapes in the span of five nights has prompted police in Uppsala to urge women to travel in well-lit areas if they must walk about at night.

“Women in town should not be worried, but must think about how to behave,” a police spokesman told Expressen. “Perpetrators are looking for solitary men and women, so it is important how to move. Feel free to walk on illuminated streets and not alone in alleys or parks. Feel free to talk to someone on the way home, ask for a ride or go collectively with in an established group.”

“We take security measures but we cannot be in all places. Both men and women must think for themselves.”

After a rash of violent robberies in Gothenburg, police are warning residents they should avoid getting drunk or being out late at night.

“Of course, it's not the victims' fault that they have been robbed,” said a police spokesman. “But a good thing can be to stay sober and to go home sooner.”

Four robberies took place during a single night on August 7th, including one in which tourists were badly beaten outside their hotel, according to a police report.

(PHOTO: ADAM IHSE/AFP/Getty Images)