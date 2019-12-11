Swedish Police Now Deploying Drones to Monitor Crime

Police in Malmö, Sweden, are deploying drones to monitor the city "around the clock" amid a surge in crime.
“Multicultural Malmö, from which Swedes now flee due to social decay and extreme crime, is increasingly starting to resemble a futuristic dystopia,” Fria Tider reports.
The surveillance bots, referred to as the Unmanned Aerial System (UAS), are being utilized as part of operation Rimfrost, a six month program aimed at combating gang activity in Sweden's third largest city.
The drones will monitor public spaces and sites known for drug dealing, police explained in a press release.
“We will use UAS with cameras when the need so requires in the coming months. They are a good complement to foot patrolling and other safety-creating measures that we do,” said police spokesman Michael Mattson.
“They will help us prevent and stop crime.”
Authorities have launched a variety of 'creative' security projects in Malmö, including installing loudspeakers to 'interrupt' crimes in key locations across the culturally-enriched city, which has become known as a hotbed for rapes, bombings, and gang warfare.
“It's unpleasant. It is a concern that does not see any improvement in this city,” Malmö resident Per Eskilson, 61, told Swedish media after a recent slew of explosions and shootings.
“It is like a war zone. Now we have had several shootings yesterday and two bombs last night. I've started to look at a new accommodation now. I will move away from this town, I will not stay.”
International logistics giant UPS suspended all home deliveries in the Malmö district of Rosengård, citing attacks on drivers.
Elisabeth Sabaditsch-Wolff joins Matt Bracken to detail her unique experience in Europe as the daughter of an Austrian diplomat where she witnessed Islam gain momentum across society.Also, get all you need to completely stuff Christmas stockings this year with our Christmas Mega Pack sold AT COST during the 12 Days of Christmas Sale!
(PHOTO: Thomas Mårtensson / EyeEm / Getty Images)Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst