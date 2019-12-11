Swedish Police Now Deploying Drones to Monitor Crime

Police in Malmö, Sweden, are deploying drones to monitor the city "around the clock" amid a surge in crime.

“Multicultural Malmö, from which Swedes now flee due to social decay and extreme crime, is increasingly starting to resemble a futuristic dystopia,” Fria Tider reports.

The surveillance bots, referred to as the Unmanned Aerial System (UAS), are being utilized as part of operation Rimfrost, a six month program aimed at combating gang activity in Sweden's third largest city.

The drones will monitor public spaces and sites known for drug dealing, police explained in a press release.

“We will use UAS with cameras when the need so requires in the coming months. They are a good complement to foot patrolling and other safety-creating measures that we do,” said police spokesman Michael Mattson.

“They will help us prevent and stop crime.”

Authorities have launched a variety of 'creative' security projects in Malmö, including installing loudspeakers to 'interrupt' crimes in key locations across the culturally-enriched city, which has become known as a hotbed for rapes, bombings, and gang warfare.

“It's unpleasant. It is a concern that does not see any improvement in this city,” Malmö resident Per Eskilson, 61, told Swedish media after a recent slew of explosions and shootings.

“It is like a war zone. Now we have had several shootings yesterday and two bombs last night. I've started to look at a new accommodation now. I will move away from this town, I will not stay.”

International logistics giant UPS suspended all home deliveries in the Malmö district of Rosengård, citing attacks on drivers.

(PHOTO: Thomas Mårtensson / EyeEm / Getty Images)