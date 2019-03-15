Swedish Schoolgirls Beaten, Called "Whores" by Migrant Students - Report

Swedish girls are being kept home from school after newly-arrived migrant students turned the environment into "anarchy," according to independent journalist Joakim Lamotte.

Lamotte says he was contacted by multiple parents from Halmstad, Sweden, after their children were threatened, beaten, and called "whores" at a school where migrants are allegedly dealing drugs and carrying weapons.

"In recent days I have been contacted by parents of children at the Österledskolan outside Halmstad," Lamotte reports. "They describe a school where insecurity escalated and many now choose therefore to keep their children at home because the school cannot guarantee the children's safety. According to the parents, it is a group of new arrivals who harass their daughters."

Lamotte quotes the testimonies of anonymous parents who say accusations of "racism" are flying freely, hindering free discussion about the issues at hand.

"Threats and violations occur daily at school," said one parent. "Our daughter, who goes to eighth grade, has been exposed since the second week of the seventh grade. She has been called, for example, 'whore' and threatened several times that she should get beaten."

"The police have been summoned many times. Last week, the police were in place on three occasions. An ambulance has also been called to the school during assaults."

Parents say they believe management are not taking the problems seriously, instead attacking those who raise concerns about conditions at the school.

"Right now, it is anarchy at the school and they have lost control completely," said another parent. "At the same time, school management wants to silence what is happening and blame the events on racism. Racism certainly occurs, but I and many others do not see it as the problem."

"The reason for this is special treatment and that the newly arrived young people are not integrated. On Friday, two girls were hit and kicked by the new arrivals."

Lamotte says the head of school has hung the phone up on him during multiple attempts to contact him.

Europe appears lost as reports emerge that German police are actually covering up migrant crimes to push the narrative that migrants are never violent or break the law and should be welcomed with open arms.

(PHOTO: David Ramos/Getty Images)