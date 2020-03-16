Switzerland Declares National Emergency, Mobilizes Largest Army Response Since WWII

Switzerland has officially declared a national emergency and will lock down the entire country with the aid of the largest army mobilization since World War II, according to reports.

Government officials have announced the nation is in an "extraordinary situation" amid a rapid spread of coronavirus, as cases nearly doubled during the weekend and continue to explode in neighboring countries.

The lockdown will last until at least April 19.

"Given the accelerating spread of the coronavirus, the Federal Council is further strengthening measures to protect the population," the Swiss government said in a statement.

"All shops, markets, restaurants, bars, entertainment and leisure establishments such as museums, libraries, cinemas, concert halls, theatres, sports centres, swimming pools and ski areas are closed."

Grocery stores, hospitals, pharmacies, gas stations, post offices, hotels, and banks will remain open.

Up to 8,000 soldiers in the Swiss army will be deployed to maintain order and assist in containment efforts, reportedly making it the largest mobilization of troops in Switzerland since World War II.

"A strong reaction is needed across the country. And we need it now," said Swiss President Simonetta Sommaruga during a press conference on Monday.

Switzerland will also introduce increased border controls with Germany, Austria, and France.

Bern says a $10.5 billion aid package will be made available to ease the economic blow to businesses and individuals.

There are currently 2,200 positive coronavirus cases in Switzerland at the time of this writing.

(PHOTO: SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP via Getty Images)