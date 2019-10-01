Police Shoot Sword-Wielding Attacker at Finland School

A man is suspected of attacking students and staff at a vocational school in Kuopio, Finland, killing one and injuring nine before he was neutralized by responding officers, according to reports.

Police say the suspect is a "native Finnish man" who is also enrolled at Savo Vocational College, which is located inside a shopping center in Kuopio.

10 people have been injured and taken to hospital and one person has been found dead in the school facilities. Two have been injured severely and one of the people in hospital is the suspected perpetrator. #police #Kuopio — Itä-Suomen poliisi (@PoliisiIS) October 1, 2019

The suspected perpetrator in the events of #Hermanni is a native Finnish man. #police #Kuopio — Itä-Suomen poliisi (@PoliisiIS) October 1, 2019

"Law enforcement and hospital officials say the victims suffered cuts and slash wounds from a sabre-like weapon. The man was also carrying a gun, but police said they did know whether he fired it," YLE reports.

Officials say the suspect also started a fire at the scene, and that "carefully constructed" incendiary devices were discovered upon a search of his residence.

The suspected person responsible for the stabbing in #Kuopio is a student of the college. The suspect had a sabre-like bladed weapon and a firearm in possession. Among the injured individuals are both students and staff members. #police — Itä-Suomen poliisi (@PoliisiIS) October 1, 2019

One woman was killed during the attack, and another victim was seriously injured, while eight others suffered non-life threatening wounds, including a police officer.

Officers discharged their firearms while confronting the suspect, seriously wounding him. He faces a variety of charges, but as he is in intensive care, police have been not able to interview him to ascertain a motive.

