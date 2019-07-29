Migrant Arrested For Car Fires in Sweden

Swedish police have arrested a Syrian migrant in connection with a series of car fires which burned in the city of Örebro last week, according to local media.

The suspect is reportedly a 19-year-old man from Syria who requires an interpreter in Kurmanji, a dialect of Kurdish spoken in northern Syria and other regions in the area.

He is one of three suspects apprehended in connection with multiple fires that damaged at least six cars in a single night.

"The police started working directly on the incidents and managed to arrest three suspects during the night, who were later charged by prosecutors," Fria Tider reports.

"The immigrant is suspected of three cases of damage, all concerning car fires."

Meanwhile, more vehicles were incinerated in Skåne County overnight, with one fire nearly burning down a nearby villa, as well.

Cars have been burning virtually every night for the past month in Malmö and Lund, according to Kvällsposten.

Last week, Swedish police were called to investigate a series of separate incidents that all unfolded in the span of a single night, including a grenade attack, car fires, and a potentially imminent bombing.

(PHOTO: Paul Zinken/picture alliance via Getty Images)