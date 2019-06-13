Syrian Teens Terrorize German Train Riders For Entire Weekend

A gang of Syrian teens tormented train passengers in Germany over the course of a holiday weekend, sexually harassing girls, threatening families, and even pulling a knife in one incident, according to local media.

The suspects were reportedly arrested multiple times, but continued their reign of terror upon release, and are currently at large after wreaking havoc on Deutsche Bahn trains in the state of Saarland.

"As Karsten Eberhardt of the Federal Police Office in Bexbach reported on Tuesday, his colleagues were alerted for the first time on Friday (7 June)," Saarbrücker Zeitung reports. "In the regional train between Neunkirchen and Homburg, at 4:40 pm, one of the youth gang pulled out a knife and threatened to use it."

"Only a day later, the trio turned their attention to a family and their children, as well as girls who they harassed. At 7:30 pm the investigators had to move in to stop the gang on the train from Saarbrücken to Homburg."

A train conductor called police again on Sunday to alert them about the gang, who were arrested and later released, despite reportedly confessing to some of their misdeeds.

Police say they range in age from 14 to 16 and come from Syria, but hold permanent residence permits in Germany.

As Infowars Europe has often reported, trains and transit stations in Europe have become hotspots for migrant criminality and violence.

A group of migrants from Eritrea recently attacked a rail attendant in Germany, spitting on him and calling him a 'Nazi pig' after he refused to let them board a train with lit cigarettes.

(PHOTO: Thomas Frey/picture alliance via Getty Images)