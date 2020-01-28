Teen Hacked to Death With Machete at Busy London Train Station

A 16-year-old boy was brutally murdered by a machete-wielding suspect during rush hour at a bustling train station in London, according to reports.

The victim, who police have identified as Louis Johnson, had also been attacked earlier in the day and told his friends he feared for his life as a potential target in turf wars between rival factions.

“We know he was scared for his life and he knew he was going to lose his life,” a friend told the Daily Mail.

“He said someone had come and spoken to him at about 10 or 11 a.m. and that something didn't feel right and they laid hands on him and his Gucci pouch was ripped.”

Johnson was believed to be on his way home when he was ambushed by a man carrying a machete in East Croydon train station at approximately 4:30 p.m.

"The incident was over within a matter of 40 seconds, but I know many other passengers or members of the public would have seen what happened," British Transport Police Detective Sam Blackburn told the BBC.

Johnson was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene.

"I was passed by someone with a machete when walking up to East Croydon station, as I reached the top of the stairs there was blood everywhere and a lad slumped in the ticket office by the barriers," a witness told My London.

According to the BBC, the murder "hasn't necessarily come as a shock to local residents."

"Croydon ain't safe," one resident said.

'Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak' is the latest piece of predictive programming brought to you by Bill Gates. Alex Jones breaks down Gates's involvement in this production and how he is using his tax-free billions to advance the globalist depopulation agenda.

By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!

(PHOTO: Nick Ansell/PA Images via Getty Images)